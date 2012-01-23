Asahi Kasei Acquires U.S. LED Developer

Asahi Kasei has agreed to acquire Crystal IS, a 25-person firm in Green Island, N.Y. CIS is developing ultraviolet light-emitting diodes based on aluminum nitride substrates. Asahi Kasei says CIS’s LEDs feature “exceptionally short” wavelength and high efficiency. Owing to the effectiveness of UV light in disinfection applications, short-wavelength LEDs could be used to make portable water or air disinfection units. Founded in 1997, CIS is a spin-off from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
