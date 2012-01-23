Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Bioplastics Venture Is Off

Manufacturing: Partner Metabolix will lose access to commercial-scale facility, feedstocks

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Metabolix
The Telles venture makes bioplastics for consumer goods.
Image of products made with Mirel (PHA) a biodegradable bioplastic made by Metabolix.
Credit: Metabolix
The Telles venture makes bioplastics for consumer goods.

Metabolix announced on Jan. 12 that the agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland will end a joint venture to produce Mirel, Metabolix’ biobased biodegradable plastic, effective Feb. 8. ADM says financial returns from the five-year-old venture, called Telles, were too uncertain.

The breakup is a blow to Metabolix, which saw its stock price drop to $2.64 from $6.00 in after-hours trading following ADM’s announcement. The Telles joint venture operates a fermentation facility in Clinton, Iowa, that has capacity to produce 50,000 tons per year of Mirel, a polyhydroxyalkanoate, or PHA, plastic. The facility is adjacent to an ADM corn-processing plant and was built and owned by ADM. With ADM exiting the venture, Metabolix will lose access to the facility and its corn sugar feedstocks. The intellectual property related to Mirel will revert back to Metabolix.

In an investor call, Metabolix CEO Richard P. Eno said the move was unexpected and that the firm does not yet have a plan to move PHA manufacturing to another facility or partner firm. Telles had 100 contracts for Mirel, which is used in agricultural mulch, biodegradable trash bags, packaging, and consumer plastic products. Metabolix plans to refocus the Mirel business on higher-margin applications.

Metabolix has two other product families in its pipeline. It has been working to adapt its fermentation microbe to produce C4 industrial chemicals, and it’s developing plant crops that produce bioplastics and chemicals in their cells.

J.P. Morgan stock analyst Jeffrey J. Zekauskas tried to put a positive spin on the news. “The dissolution of the joint venture is likely to materially disrupt the production of Mirel biobased plastics,” he wrote in a note to investors. “However, success in finding new business partners or in establishing new research collaborations could lead to value creation and a higher share price.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Metabolix winds down biopolymers business
Solazyme Trims Staff And Operating Costs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biobased Firms Ramp Up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE