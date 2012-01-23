Carbogen Buys French Finished-Dosage Firm

Carbogen Amcis, a Swiss pharmaceutical chemical firm, has acquired Creapharm Parenterals, a division of France’s Creapharm involved in the contract manufacture of finished-dose drugs. The deal will allow Carbogen to provide customers with services “from process development to the supply of pharmaceutical substances and formulated products,” says CEO Mark Griffiths. Fine chemicals makers such as Cambrex and Albany Molecular Research Inc. also have added drug formulation capabilities to their service offerings.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter