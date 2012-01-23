Advertisement

Education

Good Chemistry

Students and faculty members attend the annual Chemists’ Club Egg Nog Party in New York City.

January 23, 2012
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Charlie Grosso
College chemistry and chemical engineering students at the Chemists' Club Egg Nog Party and dinner held Dec. 15, 2011 at the New York Academy of Sciences in New York City.
Credit: Charlie Grosso

More than 50 college chemistry and chemical engineering students and a dozen chemistry faculty members from schools such as Columbia University, Cooper Union, New York University, Fordham University, and CCNY attended the Chemists’ Club Egg Nog Party and dinner held Dec. 15 at the New York Academy of Sciences in New York City. The 114-year-old club, founded at a time when the city was the center of the U.S. chemical industry, has been a beehive of industry and academic cooperation. To commemorate the end of the International Year of Chemistry, a speaker from IYC’s sponsoring organization, the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization (UNESCO), gave a brief talk. According to Roland Stefandl, president of the club, 166 folks, including members of the business community, attended the party sponsored by Dow Chemical, Cytec, Cardolite, and the Société de Chimie Industrielle.

