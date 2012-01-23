Clamadieu To Become Solvay CEO In May

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, 53, deputy CEO of Solvay, will succeed Christian Jourquin, 64, as chairman and CEO when the latter retires on May 10 after Solvay’s annual shareholders’ meeting. Clamadieu, formerly CEO of Rhodia, negotiated the $4.8 billion sale of his firm to Solvay last year and was in line to succeed Jourquin, though the timing had been unclear until now. According to Jourquin, because the integration of the two firms has gone so well, the coming annual meeting is the right time to turn over leadership to Clamadieu.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter