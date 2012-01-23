Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Genentech And Constellation Forge Epigenetics Agreement

by Lisa M. Jarvis
January 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Genentech and the Cambridge, Mass.-based start-up Constellation Pharmaceuticals have inked a broad pact to develop cancer drugs based on epigenetic targets. Genentech will shell out $95 million to cover an upfront fee and three years of research funding. The biotech giant also has an option to acquire Constellation down the road.

Epigenetic processes dictate how genes are expressed by adding, removing, or interpreting chemical modifications to chromatin, the compact structure within a cell’s nucleus that includes DNA and proteins called histones. The alterations to chromatin are made without compromising the underlying DNA.

Under the agreement, Genentech and Constellation have committed to exclusively work with one another in the field of epigenetics, allowing scientists to openly share data and explore multiple targets, says Constellation CEO Mark A. Goldsmith. The deal’s structure was enabled, he says, by Constellation’s agnostic approach to drug development: Whereas some epigenetics companies are focused on modulating one protein target or developing one class of compounds, Constellation has taken a broader approach so it can adapt as knowledge about epigenetic targets evolves.

The pact underscores growing interest from investors and big pharma in small companies with expertise in the burgeoning field of epigenetics.

In the past year, fellow Cambridge-based epigenetics firm Epizyme has forged drug development deals with GlaxoSmithKline and Eisai, while Constellation, CellCentric, and Acetylon Pharmaceuticals all secured significant rounds of funding despite a tough financing climate for biotechs. And last week, GSK opted to take in-house an epigenetics program it had with SuperGen, which recently merged with Astex Therapeutics.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LifeMine raises $175 million, signs pact with GSK
Lilly strikes deals with the biotechs Foghorn and Regor
Frontier and AbbVie sign E3 degrader pact

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE