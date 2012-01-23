Janssen Opens Center For Biotech Firms

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Research & Development unit has opened Janssen Labs at San Diego, a 30,000-sq-ft center intended to provide start-up biotech companies with an economical and flexible lab environment. Janssen says it has received and reviewed more than 100 applications; the facility can accommodate 18–20 companies. Four firms—Diomics, Neurolixis, Tem Systems, and Yolia Health—already have been chosen and will move into the labs in the coming weeks.
