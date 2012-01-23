Japan’s Takeda Sheds Jobs In U.S., Europe

Following its September 2011 acquisition of the Swiss drugmaker Nycomed, Takeda Pharmaceutical is embarking on a restructuring program that will cut 2,800 jobs, or 9% of its workforce, across R&D, commercial, operations, and administrative functions. About 2,100 of the jobs to be eliminated are in Europe, and the balance are in the U.S. The Japanese company says it will also consolidate R&D and other sites across the globe. Takeda expects the plan to cost more than $900 million through 2015 but save $2.6 billion.
