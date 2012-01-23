Pfizer, Medivation Halt Alzheimer’s Pact

Pfizer and Medivation are ending their collaboration for the Alzheimer’s disease drug candidate dimebon and discontinuing development of the compound. The news comes after a Phase III study showed that giving the drug in combination with Pfizer’s Aricept did not improve cognitive ability or daily functioning in people with Alzheimer’s disease. In 2008, Pfizer paid $225 million for access to dimebon and agreed to pay Medivation upward of $500 million as the drug candidate progressed. The big pharma firm also took on 60% of the development expenses for the failed drug.
