Polyester Bristles Fill Makeup Brushes

Cosmetic brush designer Anisa International has introduced a limited-edition set of three cosmetic brushes made with DuPont’s Natrafil filaments. According to DuPont, 95% of cosmetic brushes are made with goat or pony hair. But the Natrafil bristles in the Anisa City Kabuki Collection are made of microstructured polybutylene terephthalate fibers that deposit cosmetic powders on skin just as well as their animal counterparts.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter