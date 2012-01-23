Sanofi Chemist Stole Drug Compound Data

A former Sanofi research chemist has pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets from the French drugmaker and making them available through a Chinese chemical company. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, Yuan Li, a researcher at Sanofi’s Bridgewater, N.J., labs, downloaded confidential information related to five developmental compounds and offered the compounds for sale through Abby Pharmatech, the U.S. arm of a Chinese firm. Li is scheduled for sentencing on April 23; the charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
