Solvay, Air Liquide Form Fluorine Pact

Solvay and Air Liquide are forming a joint venture to build and operate on-site fluorine gas generators for the flat-panel display and thin-film photovoltaics industries. The partners are positioning fluorine as an alternative to nitrogen trifluoride for cleaning the chemical vapor deposition chambers used by these industries. Other companies, including Linde and NF3 maker Air Products & Chemicals, also market fluorine as an electronics cleaning gas, but they have made minimal inroads so far (C&EN, Nov. 28, 2011, page 21).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter