Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Trade: Future Of Tariff Bill Unclear

by Glenn Hess
January 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The most pressing trade issue for the chemical industry is the scheduled expiration at the end of 2012 of the U.S. Manufacturing Enhancement Act (H.R. 4380), which allows manufacturers—large and small—to import duty-free raw materials, propriety inputs, and other products that are not made in the U.S.

“It is essentially a tax break for companies that import a product for which there is no domestic manufacturer,” says Lawrence D. Sloan, president of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, a trade group representing specialty chemical manufacturers. “Many SOCMA members rely on this duty suspension to effectively compete in the global marketplace.”

Although miscellaneous tariff bills have enjoyed broad bipartisan support in the past, it’s unclear how a new proposal will move forward. Republican leaders in the House have said they will no longer allow earmarks, including duty suspensions, as a matter of policy.

Earmarks are defined by the Congressional Research Service as legislative provisions that specify certain congressional spending priorities or are included in revenue bills and apply to a very limited number of individuals or entities.

“SOCMA has already started meeting with members of Congress to educate them on the benefits of the miscellaneous tariff bill, get it on the radar of those staffers and congressmen who are new to the process, and engage with relevant committees that will deal with the legislation,” Sloan says.

Rep. Kevin P. Brady (R-Texas), chairman of the House Ways & Means Subcommittee on Trade, says that “bipartisan, thoughtful, well-vetted projects” should be able to make their way through Congress. Bills to suspend duties on a variety of imported chemicals have been introduced over the past year, but Brady says it’s unclear what the prospects are for consolidating them and passing a miscellaneous tariff bill before the end of 2012.

Members of Congress and industry lobbyists will also be closely following the Obama Administration’s efforts this year to move forward with a proposal for a Trans-Pacific Partnership, a vast free-trade zone spanning the Pacific.

In November, President Barack Obama announced that the U.S. and eight other countries—including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Vietnam—had agreed on the “broad outlines” of a framework to increase trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific region.

Last month, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis told the House trade subcommittee that the Administration hopes to wrap up negotiations and put a formal proposal on the table by the end of the year. The pact is expected to offer the prospect of lower tariffs and improved market access for chemical manufacturers and other U.S. industries in the fast-growing nations of the Pacific Rim.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical makers call for talks to resolve trade tiff with China﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New tariff relief law will benefit chemical manufacturers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama Signs Trade Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE