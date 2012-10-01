Arsenal Capital Buys IGM Resins

The New York City-based private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners has purchased IGM Resins. The Netherlands-based IGM makes photoinitiators and acrylates used in ultraviolet-curable coatings, adhesives, and inks. The company, founded in 1999, bought a UV-curable acrylates business from Cognis in 2010. IGM operates plants in the U.S., Europe, South America, and China. Arsenal has been on an acquisition streak in specialty chemicals. This year alone, it purchased plastic barrier and surface chemistry specialist Fluoro-Seal Holdings, as well as Plasticolors and Evonik’s colorants unit, which both make pigment dispersions.
