Drug Repurposing
Finding new uses for approved drugs and shelved drug candidates is gaining steam as a pharmaceutical development strategy
October 1, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 40
In covalent mechanochemistry, chemists are discovering new reactivity by subjecting molecules to mechanical force
European fine chemicals producers adapt big pharma factories to perform contract manufacturing work
Sci-fi thriller provides a thought-provoking commentary on technology and time travel
The big pharma firm is banking on proximity to breed teamwork and ultimately improve the outcome of early-stage R&D
Time slips by as U.S. continues impasse over fate of spent fuel, radioactive nuclear waste
Scientists celebrate the centennial of a reaction that makes cooked food tasty, but also produces worrisome molecules in our meals and bodies