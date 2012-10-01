Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09040-cover-NIHGenomicscxd.jpg
09040-cover-NIHGenomicscxd.jpg
October 1, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 40

Finding new uses for approved drugs and shelved drug candidates is gaining steam as a pharmaceutical development strategy

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 90 | Issue 40
Pharmaceuticals

Drug Repurposing

Finding new uses for approved drugs and shelved drug candidates is gaining steam as a pharmaceutical development strategy

Mechanochemistry Lets Scientists Tug On Molecules

In covalent mechanochemistry, chemists are discovering new reactivity by subjecting molecules to mechanical force

Custom Manufacturers Take On Drug Firm Assets

European fine chemicals producers adapt big pharma factories to perform contract manufacturing work

  • Environment

    ‘Looper’

    Sci-fi thriller provides a thought-provoking commentary on technology and time travel

  • Business

    Pfizer’s Academic Experiment

    The big pharma firm is banking on proximity to breed teamwork and ultimately improve the outcome of early-stage R&D

  • Environment

    Talk, No Action On Nuclear Waste Plan

    Time slips by as U.S. continues impasse over fate of spent fuel, radioactive nuclear waste

Science Concentrates

image name
Food Science

The Maillard Reaction Turns 100

Scientists celebrate the centennial of a reaction that makes cooked food tasty, but also produces worrisome molecules in our meals and bodies

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Fungal Violins, The Art Of Chemistry

 

