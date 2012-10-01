Bristol-Myers And Vanderbilt Team Up

Bristol-Myers Squibb has teamed with the Vanderbilt Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery to develop new drugs for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The Vanderbilt center, supported by funding from the Michael J. Fox Foundation, has discovered positive allosteric modulators of the mGluR4 glutamate receptor. Drug candidates will be identified from that program, and BMS will have the right to further develop them. As part of the pact, Vanderbilt University will receive an undisclosed up-front fee and several years of research funding for the discovery of other compounds.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter