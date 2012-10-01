Franck Barrat has joined the inflammation discovery and translational groups at Roche as a distinguished scientist. Before joining the firm, Barrat was senior research fellow and project leader of the autoimmunity program at Dynavax Technologies in Berkeley, Calif.

Rita Cooney has been appointed director of analytical services at Cambridge Major Laboratories. Prior to joining the company, she served as the senior director of analytical research and development at Qualitest Pharmaceuticals in Huntsville, Ala. Cambridge Major Laboratories is a global chemistry outsourcing partner to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Greg Hahn has been named chief executive officer of Toll Solutions, a division of InChem. He had been president, CEO, and director of Synthetech, an Albany, Ore.-based fine chemicals producer. Located in Duncan, S.C., Toll Solutions specializes in dispersion, emulsion, and blending services for a range of chemical and industrial companies.

Alicia Hartley and Craig Malagise have been hired into new corporate sales executive positions at water treatment firm Kroff Chemical. Prior to joining Kroff, Hartley served as business development manager for Tetra Tech. Malagise had been a corporate sales manager for ChemTreat.

Ken Jobe has joined Day & Zimmermann’s engineering, construction, and maintenance unit as vice president for process and industrial markets. Most recently, Jobe was the owner and principal of Polaris Global Solutions, a specialty consulting firm. With headquarters in Philadelphia, Day & Zimmermann provides engineering, construction, maintenance, fabrication, and specialty services for power, process, and industrial markets. David Hughes has been appointed vice president of construction for Day & Zimmermann’s NPS division, which serves the fossil-fuel- and nuclear-power-generating industries. He will be based in Lancaster, Pa. Prior to joining Day & Zimmermann, Hughes was president and general manager of Applied Process Technology International, a bio­fuels process technology company.

Jauh-Tzuoh (J. T.) Lee has joined Chiral Technologies as its technology manager. Previously, Lee worked as a methods development manager for Advanced Separation Technologies. Chiral Technologies provides enantioselective chromatography products to the pharmaceutical and other life sciences industries.

Amy Hebert Motto has been promoted to vice president of catalysts at Albemarle. She had been division vice president for performance catalysts solutions at the company. Based in Baton Rouge, La., Albemarle develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for a variety of industries.

Daniel Seyer has joined Resinate Materials Group as vice president and director of research and development. Most recently, he worked for Lintec of America, where he was responsible for investigating new technologies for commercial development. Resinate Materials Group manufactures custom resins for the coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers industries.

Ian Shott has been appointed to the newly created role of president of AMRI Europe. Shott was founder and CEO of Excelsyn, which was acquired by Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) in 2010. Shott also serves as managing director of Shott Consulting, providing consulting services to the health care and chemical industries and the British government. Saravanakumar Dhakshinamoorthy has joined AMRI’s Singapore site as director of in vitro biology. In this newly created role, Dhakshinamoorthy and his team are working closely with on-site colleagues as well as with AMRI’s U.S.-based biology and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics teams. Previously, he spent seven years with Aurigene, a discovery services company in Bangalore, India. AMRI is a global contract research and manufacturing organization.

Shelley Stewart Jr. has been named vice president of sourcing and logistics and chief procurement officer at DuPont. Before joining DuPont, he was senior vice president of operational excellence and chief procurement officer at Tyco.

Alexander Tretyakov has joined PCI Synthesis as vice president of research and development. Prior to joining PCI, Tretyakov was vice president of R&D at Cambridge Major Laboratories. PCI Synthesis is a 12-year-old custom chemical manufacturer of new chemical entities, generic active pharmaceutical ingredients, and other specialty chemical products.

Jane Wang has been appointed regional technical manager for Asia within AkzoNobel Surface Chemistry’s global personal care business. She is based at the firm’s Songjiang site in Shanghai. Previously, Wang was a household and personal care laboratory manager with Rhodia China’s R&D center in Shanghai. With headquarters in Amsterdam, AkzoNobel is a global producer of paints, coatings, and specialty chemicals.