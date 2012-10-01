Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Economic Recovery Is Slow, Chemical Industry Trade Group Indicator Finds

U.S. Economy: Leading chemistry indicator points to stunted growth

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 1, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

SLUGGISH
[+]Enlarge
Chemical performance hasn’t made progress over the past six months. SOURCE: American Chemistry Council
This graph shows Chemical Activity Barometer data from April to September 2012.
Chemical performance hasn’t made progress over the past six months. SOURCE: American Chemistry Council

Repeating a pattern seen in 2010 and 2011, economic growth dipped in the middle of this year, dashing hopes for an imminent robust recovery, says the American Chemistry Council, the U.S. chemical industry’s main trade association.

ACC’s Chemical Activity Barometer, a leading indicator of overall economic performance that the association introduced in June, increased just 0.3% in September over the previous month and 1.8% over the same month a year ago. CAB hit a recent peak of 90.0 in April, declined in May and June, and has since grown slowly.

“While it is encouraging to see three consecutive months of gains, this is not yet cause for celebration,” says T. Kevin Swift, ACC’s chief economist. “Rather, what we’re seeing is that the CAB is signaling subpar economic growth into 2013 as the economy continues to face strong headwinds and concerns around the fiscal cliff crystallize.” The fiscal cliff is the combination of federal spending cuts—called sequestration—and automatic tax increases; both are scheduled to kick in at the start of 2013. Congress has until the end of the year to take action to avoid this cliff.

CAB is a monthly index that includes chemical production, price, and company stock data, as well as end-use measures such as inventories and new building permits. ACC has calculated CAB back to 1947 and has found that its peaks foreshadow recessions, as measured by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

An ACC chemical production report issued last week also signals economic weakness. According to the report, U.S. chemical production slipped 0.2% in August versus July and 0.4% compared with August 2011. Year-to-date data show a modest gain of 0.2% against the 2011 period.

Europe, which has been mired in a fiscal crisis for several years, is worse off, according to data compiled by ACC’s counterpart, the European Chemical Industry Council. Its most recent production report shows that European chemical output declined 2.4% for the first six months of the year.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US trade group sees chemical growth
No German chemical industry recovery expected until 2022
US chemical industry is in for a brutal 2020

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE