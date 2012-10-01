Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Element 113 Spotted Again

RIKEN scientists hope element’s fourth sighting is unambiguous and will be officially recognized

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
October 1, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: RIKEN
Morita stands beside the focal-plane detection chamber of RIKEN’s gas-filled recoil ion separator, which helped detect element 113.
Kosuke Morita, head of RIKEN’s Superheavy Element Laboratory, stands beside the focal-plane detection-chamber of RIKEN’s Gas-filled Recoil Ion Separator, which helped detect element 113.
Credit: RIKEN
Morita stands beside the focal-plane detection chamber of RIKEN’s gas-filled recoil ion separator, which helped detect element 113.

Scientists at RIKEN Nishina Center for Accelerator-Based Science, in Japan, report that they have definitive evidence of element 113 (J. Phys. Soc. Jpn., DOI: 10.1143/jpsj.81.103201). The report is the fourth time researchers have claimed to have made the superheavy element. In 2004 and 2005, a team from RIKEN announced they made 113; also in 2004, a collaborative team from the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, in Dubna, Russia, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the U.S. reported seeing the element. But in 2011, an International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry-International Union of Pure & Applied Physics joint committee found that the claims for element 113, as well as claims for 115 and 118, were inconclusive. Element 117 is still awaiting independent confirmation and IUPAC approval. This time, the RIKEN team smashed zinc ions into a layer of bismuth, which they say produced solid evidence for 278113 in a telltale chain of six α-particle decays that ends with 254Md (element 101). The new report awaits examination by IUPAC to determine whether the results are unambiguous. “For over nine years, we have been searching for data conclusively identifying element 113, and now that at last we have it, it feels like a great weight has been lifted from our shoulders,” says Kosuke Morita, head of RIKEN’s Superheavy Element Laboratory.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The periodic table got four new elements
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proposed names for new periodic table elements announced by IUPAC
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Seventh Row Of The Periodic Table Is Now Complete With Addition Of Four Elements

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE