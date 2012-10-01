Firms, Nonprofits Join For TB, Cancer R&D

Sanofi and the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development have set up a new research collaboration to study compounds to treat tuberculosis. The partners will work on optimizing and developing several compounds from Sanofi that show activity against the bacterium that causes TB. Lead compounds were identified via high-throughput screening and as derivatives of natural products. In another deal, Constellation Pharmaceuticals has joined with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to develop inhibitors of bromodomain and extra-terminal proteins to treat hematologic malignancies. LLS will provide up to $7.5 million to support the Cambridge, Mass.-based epigenetics company through a Phase I clinical trial plan.
