Business

Gevo Stops Isobutyl Alcohol Production

by Melody M. Bomgardner
October 1, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 40
Gevo says it will temporarily halt production of isobutyl alcohol made from corn at its facility in Luverne, Minn. Instead, the facility will switch back to ethanol while the company works to optimize its isobutyl alcohol technology. The firm’s stock price sank to $1.79 from $3.31 in the two days after the Sept. 24 news was released. The company is one of a handful of biobased chemical producers to start up facilities this spring and summer (C&EN, Sept. 17, page 10). Gevo CEO Patrick Gruber says the firm plans to achieve economic production of isobutyl alcohol sometime next year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

