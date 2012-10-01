Gevo Stops Isobutyl Alcohol Production

Gevo says it will temporarily halt production of isobutyl alcohol made from corn at its facility in Luverne, Minn. Instead, the facility will switch back to ethanol while the company works to optimize its isobutyl alcohol technology. The firm’s stock price sank to $1.79 from $3.31 in the two days after the Sept. 24 news was released. The company is one of a handful of biobased chemical producers to start up facilities this spring and summer (C&EN, Sept. 17, page 10). Gevo CEO Patrick Gruber says the firm plans to achieve economic production of isobutyl alcohol sometime next year.
