Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Health Expert Nominated To CSB

by Jeff Johnson
October 1, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Beth Rosenberg
Rosenberg
Photo of Beth Rosenberg
Credit: Courtesy of Beth Rosenberg
Rosenberg

Public health professor Beth J. Rosenberg was nominated on Sept. 20 to a five-year term with the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB). Since 1996, Rosenberg has been an assistant professor in the public health program at Tufts University School of Medicine. If confirmed by the Senate, she would bring the board’s membership to three, two short of a full complement. From 2000 to 2008, Rosenberg served on the scientific advisory board of the University of Massachusetts Toxics Use Reduction Institute, and since 2005, she has studied safety systems and health and safety conditions at former U.S. nuclear weapon production sites. She is a fellow at the UMass Lowell Center for Sustainable Production, which works with companies, workers, and communities to develop sustainable products and production. Increasingly, CSB, an independent federal agency, has considered fatigue, long hours, and other specific working conditions in its chemical accident investigations, areas that Rosenberg has included in her research.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE