Health Expert Nominated To CSB

Public health professor Beth J. Rosenberg was nominated on Sept. 20 to a five-year term with the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB). Since 1996, Rosenberg has been an assistant professor in the public health program at Tufts University School of Medicine. If confirmed by the Senate, she would bring the board’s membership to three, two short of a full complement. From 2000 to 2008, Rosenberg served on the scientific advisory board of the University of Massachusetts Toxics Use Reduction Institute, and since 2005, she has studied safety systems and health and safety conditions at former U.S. nuclear weapon production sites. She is a fellow at the UMass Lowell Center for Sustainable Production, which works with companies, workers, and communities to develop sustainable products and production. Increasingly, CSB, an independent federal agency, has considered fatigue, long hours, and other specific working conditions in its chemical accident investigations, areas that Rosenberg has included in her research.
