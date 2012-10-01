Linde Purchases Chinese Gas Unit

Through its joint venture Linde LienHwa, Linde has acquired Zhenjiang Xinhua Industrial Gases, a producer of specialty nitrous oxide gas in eastern China. Manufacturers of high-resolution three-dimensional displays use high-purity N2O to make metal oxide transistors. The acquisition brings to nine the total number of N2O plants that Linde and Linde LienHwa already operate or are in the process of commissioning in Asia. Linde LienHwa is a joint venture of Linde and Taiwan’s MiTAC International, a maker of electronic devices.
