MacroGenics, Servier Form Antibody Pact

MacroGenics, a U.S.-based antibody therapeutics developer, and Servier, a French pharmaceutical company, have entered an agreement to develop and commercialize therapies aimed at three undisclosed tumor targets. They will use MacroGenics’ dual-affinity retargeting (DART) antibody platform. DART proteins can be used to redirect the body’s cell-destroying immune effector cells against tumors. MacroGenics will receive a $20 million up-front payment and retain full development and commercialization rights to the three preclinical DART programs in North America and Asia.
