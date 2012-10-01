Novo Nordisk Boosts Beijing R&D

Novo Nordisk will spend $100 million to expand its R&D operations in Beijing. A new 130,000-sq-ft facility will allow the firm to employ 200 researchers, up from the current 130, with extra space available for future growth. Novo Nordisk was the first major drug company to open an R&D center in China in 1997. The current facility, in Beijing’s Zhongguancun Life Science Park, is focused on molecular biology, protein chemistry, and cell biology. The new R&D center will be built nearby.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter