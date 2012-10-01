Advertisement

Policy

State Support Of Universities Declines

by Andrea Widener
October 1, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 40
State funding for public research universities fell 20% from 2002 to 2010, while enrollment at these institutions increased by 13%, according to a report from the National Science Board, NSF’s policy and governing body. This decline puts research universities in a precarious situation, according to the report. States have historically been the largest contributors to public research universities, but that support fell from an average of 38% of university funding in 1992 to 23% by 2010, the report shows. “The Board is concerned with the continued ability of these institutions to provide affordable, quality education and training to a broad range of students, conduct the basic science and engineering research that leads to innovations, and perform their public service missions,” Dan E. Arvizu, chairman of the board, wrote in the report’s introduction. The board warns that if the decline continues, it will affect the schools’ ability to train the next generation of scientists and engineers, retain top science faculty, and contribute to local and state economic development.

