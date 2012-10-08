Allen K. Clark, 78, professor emeritus of chemistry and biochemistry and a former administrator at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., died on March 7.
Born in Bridgeton, N.J., Clark earned an A.B. magna cum laude in chemistry from Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C., in 1955 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1960.
Clark then joined the chemistry faculty of Old Dominion as an assistant professor. He was promoted to associate professor in 1962 and professor in 1966.
He served as chair of the chemistry department from 1969 until 1972. He then moved to the Office of the Provost and later served as deputy vice president for academic affairs. He returned to the chemistry department to continue teaching from 1983 until his retirement in 1998.
Clark coauthored four editions of an organic chemistry lab manual with colleague Charles Bell. He served as adviser to ACS student affiliates, the university’s premedical and predental clubs, and the Kiwanis Circle K Club.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1960. He was active in the Hampton Roads Local Section and served as its chair.
Clark was also involved with Larchmont United Methodist Church, the Kiwanis Club of Norfolk, and the Boy Scouts of America. He received the Kiwanis Club’s highest honor, the Hixon Medal, in 2008.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Helen; sons, Norman and Jonathan; two granddaughters; and two step great-grandsons.
