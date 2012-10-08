Food Detectives
Researchers apply advanced analytical techniques to profile naturally occurring chemicals to track food origin, nutrition, and flavor
October 8, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 41
Presidential candidates Obama and Romney talk about science policy issues facing the U.S.
After years of false starts, investment in cellulose-based ethanol may finally pay off for enzyme industry
Graphene is joined by a growing collection of ultrathin crystals with new properties and applications
Mutations in a single protein confer protection against heart- and brain-stopping toxin
Government effort to reinforce regulatory oversight may lead to industry restructuring