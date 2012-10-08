Amy Herr Garners Young Innovator Award

Amy E. Herr, associate professor of bioengineering at the University of California, Berkeley, is the recipient of the Analytical Chemistry 2012 Young Innovator Award, sponsored by Analytical Chemistry and the Chemical & Biological Microsystems Society. The award recognizes contributions by an individual who has demonstrated exceptional technical advancement and innovation in the field of micro- or nanofluidics in his or her early career. Herr was cited for her work in successfully combining microfluidic technology and biochemical methods for clinical and point-of-care applications.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter