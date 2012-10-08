Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

BPA Metabolite Has Bad And Good Sides

Bisphenol A metabolite strongly binds estrogen receptors and could be useful in drug design, modeling study confirms

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 8, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: UC San Diego School of Medicine
Structural models show how MBP is shaped more like estradiol and binds better to estrogen receptors than BPA; BPA is too short for optimal binding.
Model shows how MBP’s shape is more like that of BPA and thus a better binder to estrogen receptors, more like estradiol itself.
Credit: UC San Diego School of Medicine
Structural models show how MBP is shaped more like estradiol and binds better to estrogen receptors than BPA; BPA is too short for optimal binding.

A molecular modeling study suggests that the controversial polycarbonate plastic building block bisphenol A may be less problematic as an endocrine-disrupting compound than one of its metabolites (PLoS One, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0046078). BPA structurally resembles estradiol and binds weakly to estrogen receptors. Thus, BPA is thought to disrupt estrogen signaling and has been associated with health problems, including cancer, diabetes, and childhood obesity. In a 3-D modeling study, Michael E. Baker and Charlie Chandsawangbhuwana of the University of California, San Diego, found that a BPA metabolite known as MBP, which has three more carbon atoms between the phenol rings than does BPA, fits better into estrogen receptors than BPA itself. Previous studies have found that MBP binds 1,000 times more strongly than BPA. But the structural basis for the higher affinity hasn’t been determined. The UCSD researchers discovered that MBP’s longer structure allows both ends of the molecule to interact with amino acids in the receptors, just like estradiol does. Because it is shorter, BPA contacts the receptors only at one end. MBP levels in people should be monitored for possible health concerns, Baker says. He also suggests MBP could be used as a template to develop drugs that bind estrogen receptors to treat conditions linked to abnormal estrogen activity, such as breast and prostate cancers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS pervade breast milk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Database of endocrine disruptors focuses on experimental evidence
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thyroid disrupting chemicals found in household dust

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE