Bacteria Confiscate Unstable Iron-Citrate Complex

A unique bacterial protein selectively binds an unstable triferric citrate complex to import iron into Bacillus cereus cells, reports a team from the University of California, Berkeley (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1210131109). Iron is an essential element that bacteria commonly sequester by sending ligands, called siderophores, to chelate insoluble Fe3+ in the environment. Selective binding and transport proteins then convey the complexes back into the cells. Common siderophores include citrate ([COH(COO)(CH2COO)2]3–) and citrate-based ligands. Citrate’s carboxyl and hydroxyl groups coordinate Fe3+. Previously, however, citrate-binding proteins were observed harboring only Fe(citrate)2 and Fe2(citrate)2. Kenneth N. Raymond and colleagues have now identified a B. cereus protein, christened ferric citrate-binding protein C, or FctC, that selectively binds Fe3(citrate)3 even when other iron-citrate species are present in solution. Only a few closely related species have genes for similar proteins, so FctC may give the B. cereus group an advantage by enabling import of iron complexes that other bacteria cannot sequester.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter