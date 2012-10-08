Bimal Banik Honored With Faculty Award

Bimal K. Banik, President’s Endowed Professor and a professor of chemistry at the University of Texas, Pan American, is the runner-up for the 2012 Inspire Integrity Award from the U.S. National Society of Collegiate Scholars. He received $500 and an additional $500 to donate to a charity of his choice in recognition of his excellence in advising students. The winner of the 2012 Inspire Integrity Award is George H. Davis, Regents Professor Emeritus of Structural Geology at the University of Arizona.
The Inspire Integrity Awards are presented to full-time university faculty and administrators who have had a significant impact on the lives of their students.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter