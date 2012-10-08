Carothers Award Seeks Applicants

The American Chemical Society Delaware Section seeks nominations for the 2014 Wallace H. Carothers Award to recognize outstanding contributions and advances in industrial applications of chemistry. The award consists of a $2,000 cash prize and a sculpture.
Nominations should include the nominee’s name, present position, and address; a concise résumé of the nominee’s professional career; a narrative summary of the scientific achievements that form the basis for the nomination, including explanations of the importance of the work, as well as its financial impact, if possible; a list of honors and awards with the dates received and the organizations conferring them; and a list of the nominee’s more important publications. Additional supporting letters are encouraged.
E-mail materials to Allison B. Moore at abmoore@ashland.com. Nominations may also be mailed to Moore at 500 Hercules Rd., Bldg. 8100/Rm. 206, Wilmington, DE 19808-1599.
Those who want to recommend a highly qualified person but do not want to submit a nomination can e-mail the person’s name and affiliation to Moore. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 30. For more information, visit delacs.sites.acs.org/awards.htm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter