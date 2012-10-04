Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Civil Libertarians Seek Second Supreme Court Review Of Gene Patents

Biotechnology: ACLU aims to nullify Myriad Genetics’ patents on cancer genes

by Glenn Hess
October 4, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is again asking the Supreme Court to invalidate Myriad Genetics’ patents on two human genes associated with hereditary breast and ovarian cancers. The lawsuit contends that the patents are illegal because genes are “products of nature.”

The ACLU asked the Supreme Court to review the case last year. Rather than settling the dispute, the justices sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The high court ordered the appeals court to reconsider its July 2011 decision upholding the patents in light of a ruling last spring by the Supreme Court in a related patent case (Mayo Collaborative Services v. Prometheus Labs) that companies cannot patent observations about natural phenomena.

By a 2-1 vote, the appeals court ruled again in August that companies can obtain patents on human genes (C&EN, Aug. 27, page 8). The Supreme Court will now decide whether to hear the case or let the appeals court ruling stand.

“In our view, the Court of Appeals did not fully consider or correctly apply the Supreme Court’s most recent and relevant patent law decisions,” ACLU attorney Chris Hansen says.

Myriad asserts that the appeals court properly “confirmed that isolated DNA is patentable.” The biotech company says it “strongly believes that its patents are valid and enforceable.”

Since a 1980 landmark Supreme Court decision involving genetically engineered microorganisms, the Patent & Trademark Office has granted tens of thousands of gene-related patents, which cover a large number of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Myriad Loses DNA Patent Case
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
High Court To Hear Myriad Genetics Case
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court Upholds Gene Patents

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE