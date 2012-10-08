Advertisement

People

Douglas Kendall

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 8, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 41
Douglas Kendall, 68, a retired chemist at the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Enforcement Investigations Center, died on July 23, in Boulder, Colo., after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He was an expert in infrared and X-ray spectroscopy.

Kendall received a B.A. in chemistry from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., in 1966, and a Ph.D. from Harvard University in 1973. He completed his postdoctoral work at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in 1974.

Early in his career, he worked for Commercial Testing & Engineering in Golden, Colo., and for his father’s company, Kendall Infrared Laboratories, in Plainfield, N.J. He served as a consultant for Philips Electronic Instruments’ X-ray Analysis Group in 1978. The following year, Kendall joined the University of Denver faculty as an assistant research professor, studying surfaces modified by silylation.

Kendall began his EPA career in 1981. An expert in physical and analytical chemistry, he authored many books, publications, and presentations specific to IR and X-ray spectroscopy. In his research, he developed widely cited methods for analyzing hazardous wastes, surfaces, and coatings.

Kendall received numerous awards, including an EPA Scientific & Technological Achievement Award, EPA gold and bronze medals for exceptional service, and Department of Justice commendations for his contributions to environmental analyses. He retired from EPA in 2011.

He was an ACS member for 47 years, joining in 1966.

Kendall is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, Sean; his daughter-in-law, Patricia Dean; and one granddaughter.

