Dutch Museum Gets Composite Façade

A recently opened addition to the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam features a white composite façade formed from aramid and carbon fibers. According to Japan’s Teijin, which supplied its Twaron aramid fiber and Tenax carbon fiber for the project, the addition is the largest fiber-reinforced composite building in the world. The negative thermal expansion coefficient of the fibers enables the addition’s smooth surface, Teijin says.
