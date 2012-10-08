EPA To Reconsider Air Pollution Rule

EPA has agreed to reconsider a final rule limiting toxic air emissions from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plants. Several environmental groups petitioned EPA in June to revise the rule, arguing that it failed to adequately limit air pollution from PVC plants in Mossville, La., and Deer Park, Texas. EPA issued a final rule in February that required PVC facilities to limit emissions of hydrogen chloride, vinyl chloride, and chlorinated dibenzodioxins and dibenzofurans. In the rule, EPA determined that the Mossville and Deer Park facilities are smaller “area” sources rather than larger “major” sources of pollution. Consequently, area facilities are required to install generally available emission control technology rather than the most advanced technology required for major sources. EPA says it will examine the petitioners’ claim that the public did not have “a reasonable opportunity” to comment on the final rule before it was published.
