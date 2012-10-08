Edgar L. (Ned) Eckfeldt, 97, a retired Leeds & Northrup researcher, died on May 17.
Born in Norristown, Pa., Eckfeldt earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering in 1936 and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1942, both from the University of Pennsylvania.
During his career, he served as a research scientist in the industrial controls industry at Leeds & Northrup. Eckfeldt is credited with numerous patents and scientific publications.
After retiring in 1975, he cultivated his interests in painting, sculpture, and Christianity. Last year, he published the book, “The Christian Legacy, Taming Brutish Human Nature in Western Civilization.”
Eckfeldt was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1937.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Patricia; daughters, Ann and Katherine; sons, John and Fred; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter