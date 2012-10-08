ExxonMobil Will Hike Lube Additive Output

ExxonMobil Chemical will spend more than $200 million to boost synthetic lubricant base stock capacity at its Baton Rouge, La., facility. The project will raise Exxon’s worldwide output of synthetic esters and alkylated naphthalene by more than 25%, making the Baton Rouge plant the world’s largest producer of the lubricant ingredients, the firm says. The project includes construction of a blending center for synthetic aviation oil in Port Allen, La. A base stock manufacturing and blending facility in Edison, N.J., will close after the Louisiana facilities start up in 2014.
