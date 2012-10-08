Fred L. Johnson Jr., 84, a retired Jefferson Chemical chemist of Georgetown, Texas, died on June 21 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born in San Angelo, Texas, Johnson received a bachelor’s degree in 1951 and Ph.D. in 1959, both in chemistry from the University of Texas, Austin.
He served in the Army after World War II and later during the Korean War.
Johnson began his career by working briefly at American Cyanamid in Louisiana but soon returned to Texas to work at Jefferson Chemical in Austin. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951.
An avid photographer, Johnson enjoyed photographing wildflowers and the Texas Hill Country. A dog lover, he also enjoyed camping, fishing, and building custom equipment. He was a longtime member of the Baptist Church.
His first wife, Dorothy, died in 1987. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Bettina; his daughters, Ellen Jean Griffin and Mary Moreno Hudgins; his son, Fred; and six grandchildren.
