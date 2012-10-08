John Armor Honored By Catalysis Society

John N. Armor, GlobalCatalysis.com president and North American Catalysis Society (NACS) past-president, is the recipient of the 2012 NACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Catalysis, sponsored by ExxonMobil and Süd-Chemie. The award is presented every two years to recognize an individual who has advanced catalytic chemistry or engineering through significant service to the catalysis community and outstanding technical accomplishments.
The award recognizes Armor’s dedication to the catalysis community through his leadership in NACS, the New York Academy of Sciences, and the American Chemical Society, as well as in the organization of numerous international symposia and conferences.
The award, which includes a $5,000 honorarium and a plaque, will be presented to Armor during the 23rd NACS Meeting in Louisville in June 2013.
