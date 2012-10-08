Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

John Armor Honored By Catalysis Society

by Linda Wang
October 8, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of John Armor
Armor
John Armor
Credit: Courtesy of John Armor
Armor

John N. Armor, Global­Catalysis.com president and North American Catalysis Society (NACS) past-president, is the recipient of the 2012 NACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Catalysis, sponsored by ExxonMobil and Süd-Chemie. The award is presented every two years to recognize an individual who has advanced catalytic chemistry or engineering through significant service to the catalysis community and outstanding technical accomplishments.

The award recognizes Armor’s dedication to the catalysis community through his leadership in NACS, the New York Academy of Sciences, and the American Chemical Society, as well as in the organization of numerous international symposia and conferences.

The award, which includes a $5,000 honorarium and a plaque, will be presented to Armor during the 23rd NACS Meeting in Louisville in June 2013.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Florida Award to Kevin M. Smith
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Florida Award to Kevin Smith
Catalysis Society Awards Presented

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE