John Prausnitz Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

John M. Prausnitz, Professor of the Graduate School at the University of California, Berkeley, is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement in Chemical Engineering Pedagogical Scholarship award from the American Society for Engineering Education.
The award recognizes a sustained career of pedagogical scholarship, which not only caused innovative and substantial changes but also inspired younger educators to new behaviors that benefit students in chemical engineering.
Prausnitz’ research focuses on molecular thermodynamics of phase equilibria and has applications in industrial-scale chemical engineering design.
