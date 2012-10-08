Martha Reynolds Fisher, 53, former professor of inorganic chemistry at Colgate University, died of lymphoma on July 3 in Boston.
Born in Cincinnati, Fisher earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Cincinnati in 1981 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Harvard University in 1988.
She conducted postdoctoral research at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, until 1990, when she began her teaching career at Colgate. Conducting research in transition-metal catalysis, she reached the rank of associate professor and served as chair of the chemistry department. She joined ACS in 1981.
A faculty adviser to the Colgate chapter of InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, she mentored many women, many of whom remained in contact with her until her death.
In 2003, Fisher retired from teaching, married, and moved to Cambridge, Mass., where she began a new career as an editor and proofreader.
In addition to being a talented pianist and calligrapher, Fisher was a published author in the field of urban history.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Fisher; her mother, Hazel Reynolds; and her brothers, David, Thomas, and John Reynolds.
