Mosher Award To Charles And Martha Casey

Charles P. and Martha L. Casey are the recipients of the 2012 Harry & Carol Mosher Award, presented annually by the American Chemical Society Santa Clara Valley Section to recognize and encourage outstanding work in chemistry, advancement of chemistry as a profession, and service to ACS. Charles is an ACS past-president and Homer B. Adkins Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Martha, a Ph.D. organic chemist, is assistant vice chancellor emerita for academic planning and analysis at the university. The award consists of an engraved plaque and a $2,000 grant.
