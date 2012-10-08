Advertisement

Synthesis

New Feature Gives Access To Citation Abstracts

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 8, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 41
Most Popular in Synthesis

The American Chemical Society’s Publications Division and Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) are jointly introducing Reference QuickView, a new SciFinder-enabled feature. The tool permits readers of digital journal articles or book chapters hosted on the ACS journal websites to directly view abstracts of articles cited in those publications.

DIGGING DEEPER Reference QuickView, a new SciFinder-enabled feature, provides direct access to abstracts for bibliographic citations within ACS journal articles or book chapters.

Users reading the full-text HTML version of an ACS article can use Reference QuickView to view abstracts of cited articles from all of the publishers that are indexed in SciFinder. The feature provides readers with access to millions of citations drawn from a broad array of scientific disciplines covered by CAS.

The Reference QuickView display can be accessed via links in three places: at the top of the article, embedded within the text of the article, and within the citations at the end of the article. Clicking on one of the links opens a small display window without causing readers to lose their place in the article they’re reading.

Reference QuickView is available for research articles and book chapters published since 2010, across the ACS portfolio of 41 peer-reviewed scholarly journals and ACS Symposium Series books.

To dig deeper into the research literature, researchers using Reference QuickView can choose an option that allows them to access the full text of the cited reference. They can also choose the “More from SciFinder” option to access corresponding CAS reference detail, which might include more about substances, reactions, related structures, and patents.

 

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

To view a video on ACS Publications’ YouTube channel that highlights the key benefits and functionality of Reference QuickView, go to youtube.com/watch?v=zyYP_1fCRCo.

