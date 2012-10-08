New Pharma Leaders At Novasep And BASF

Novasep, a French maker of active pharmaceutical ingredients, has appointed Patrick Glaser as CEO. Glaser, who had run the company’s synthesis division, assumes the position from Roger-Marc Nicoud, the firm’s founder, who becomes nonexecutive chairman. Novasep completed a refinancing last year in which ownership passed to bondholders. At BASF, meanwhile, Scott Thomson has become senior vice president of the pharmaceutical ingredients and services division. The division will move its headquarters from Evionnaz, Switzerland, to Florham Park, N.J., where Thomson was vice president of market and customer development for North America.
