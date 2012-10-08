Nominations sought for Spencer Award

The American Chemical Society Kansas City Section seeks nominations for the 2013 Kenneth A. Spencer Award for Outstanding Achievement in Agricultural & Food Chemistry. The award carries an honorarium of $5,000. Nomination forms are available online at cas.umkc.edu/chemistry/kcacs, and completed packages should be mailed to the Spencer Award Committee of the Kansas City Section of ACS, Chemistry Department, University of Missouri, Kansas City, 5009 Rockhill Rd., Kansas City, MO 64110. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 15.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter