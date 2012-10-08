Oxiteno Boosts Surfactants

Brazilian specialty chemical maker Oxiteno plans to spend $92 million to expand ethoxylation capacity at its plants in Pasadena, Texas, and Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, by 100,000 metric tons per year. Oxiteno purchased the Pasadena plant, an idle specialty chemical facility, last April for $15 million. At the time, the company stated plans to convert it into a surfactants facility. The firm expects that the projects, meant to boost its presence in agricultural, cleaning, and personal care chemicals, will be complete in 2014.
