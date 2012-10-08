Physical Chemistry Division Awards Available

The American Chemical Society Division of Physical Chemistry (PHYS) seeks nominations for its 2013 awards.
The ACS Physical Chemistry Division Award in Experimental Physical Chemistry recognizes outstanding contributions in the field. The winner will receive a plaque and a $2,000 honorarium and will be invited to present a lecture at the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
The ACS Physical Chemistry Division Award in Theoretical Chemistry is jointly sponsored by PHYS and Telluride School on Theoretical Chemistry. The winner will receive a $2,000 honorarium and a certificate and will be invited to present his or her work at the ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
The inaugural ACS Physical Chemistry Division Early Career Awards in Theoretical and Experimental Physical Chemistry recognize outstanding contributions in experimental and theoretical physical chemistry by young investigators. Each recipient will receive a plaque and $1,500 for travel expenses to present a lecture at the ACS meeting in Indianapolis.
For nomination instructions, visit phys-acs.org. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 1.
