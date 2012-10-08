Remsen Award Nominations Still Open

The American Chemical Society Maryland Section is seeking nominations for the 2013 Remsen Award, named in honor of Ira Remsen, Johns Hopkins University’s first professor of chemistry and second president. Remsen Award lecturers are chemists of outstanding achievement, in keeping with Remsen’s long and devoted career as a proponent of the highest standards in teaching and research in chemistry. The award consists of a plaque and a $2,500 honorarium.
Nominators should use the form for ACS national awards available at www.acs.org/nationalawards. Click on the link for “Nominations and Procedures” to reach the page containing the downloadable form. Send the completed form and a brief curriculum vitae of the nominee to Dana V. Ferraris at dferrar2@jhmi.edu by Nov. 30.
